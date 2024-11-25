Flipkart-owned fourth-party logistics player, Ekart confirmed having scaled up its operations, achieving an eightfold increase in supply chain monetisation over the last three years.

The company now handles over 6 million daily shipments, covering 98 per cent of Indian postal codes through its last-mile network.

Extending its services, Ekart has forayed into offering comprehensive document delivery solutions for both financial institutions such as banks and non-banking institutions to handle both secured and unsecured documents.

Commenting on the growth, Mani Bhushan, Chief Business Officer, Ekart, said, “Ekart has become a reliable option for brands seeking to enhance supply chain efficiency, scale their reach, and improve profitability by providing end-to-end solutions with a single trusted partner, reducing the need for multiple intermediaries.

Ekart’s provides end-to-end services, including last-mile deliveries, partial truckload and full truckload movements, and refurbishment.

The company’s losses widened to ₹1,718.4 crore in FY24, compared to₹324.6 crore in the previous fiscal year. Expenses rose by over 6 per cent, totalling ₹14,149.4 crore.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit