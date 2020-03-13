For global heavy-lifting, Mindshare counts on India’s brain power

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
Global media agency network Mindshare, which is helping marketers to take collaborative and adaptive decisions across their paid, owned and earned marketing initiatives, sees India as the centre of innovation. Mindshare is part of GroupM, which oversees the media buying space for WPP.
Speaking to BusinessLine, Nick Emery, Global CEO of Mindshare, said the cross-pollination of ideas across the group’s 86 markets is helping corporates with original thinking, driven by speed, teamwork and provocation. And, India is at the epicentre of all the action. “India is the fourth biggest market for Mindshare, behind the US, China and the UK. China is second despite the coronavirus,” said Emery.
“Whenever we are looking for a new idea, we always consult the team in India at the very beginning of the process. We have such a great legacy of people in India, and most of the experts, quite often, are involved in everything we develop," he added.
As for what drives the new business agenda at Mindshare, the CEO said: “Every 10 years, the industry used to change radically and start again. That is also the time most governments and most companies become bureaucratic. Now, change happens every quarter, instead of 10 years.”
Because things are changing so often, “and what clients want is so dynamic,” it is difficult to “respond unless there is a pretty fluid organisation that works as one team,” he added.
And Mindshare believes that it has what it takes to be nimble. “India, which has 29 states and 22 different languages, is pretty complicated. In one state, digital penetration varies from 6 per cent to 76 per cent. However, the 800 people who work for Mindshare India know exactly how to translate that,” Emery said.
“Nine times out of 10, the work from India is better than work done in any other market. We then share that with the UK or Germany, France, Mexico or Argentina, and say this is how it is working in India, despite the 29 states and the mass variation.”
India is the fourth biggest market and one of the biggest economies in the world, but the challenges India faces are broadly the same as what other countries face. “It all comes down to execution,” Emery said.
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
Hyundai Motor Group’s V-P explains why the brand will stay differentiated from Hyundai in India
Will launch ‘India strategic new model’ in 2021
Seeing it take shape at the Chennai plant is an experience in itself
In the stock markets, the circuit breaker halts trading in all equity and equity derivative markets nationwide ...
Nifty 50 March Futures (9,625)The US market collapsed yesterday as the benchmark indices S&P 500 and Dow ...
Many factors - pricing mechanism, currency movements and taxes - queer the pitch
Relaxation of norms by RBI has helped, among other factors
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...