Ever since it entered the Indian market in 1999 Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM), the Indian arm of global auto giant Toyota Motors has had a key role in shaping the mobility market in the country.

In an interview with businessline, Swapnesh Maru, Deputy Managing Director of Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), discusses TKM’s 25-year journey and what it has done to also give back to the broader auto sector in the country.

Swapnesh reflects on key milestones, the role of Karnataka in this journey where its Indian operations are headquartered, the brand’s future outlook in the country and how its Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI) has played a crucial role throughout this process. Edited Excerpts:

Q How has TKM’s journey been over the past 25 years?

From its (entry in 1999 to) launch (of its first product Qualis) in 2001, the auto brand has grown significantly with 2.32 million customers at the end of its 25th year. The company recorded sales of 20,494 units in April 2024 with a YOY growth of 32 per cent, as compared to April 2023, when the company sold 15,510 units.

Q What are Toyota’s recent investments in Karnataka and their impact?

As of March 2024, Toyota has invested nearly Rs 20,000 crore in Karnataka, which includes a recent announcement of a Rs 3,200 crore investment for a third plant. This facility is projected to have the capacity to produce 100,000 vehicles annually by 2027 and is expected to create around 2,000 additional jobs. The new plant expected to be commissioned by early 2027 will help the company to better meet the increasing demand for vehicles.

Q How is Toyota contributing to the broader automotive ecosystem in India?

TKM is focused on fostering partnerships with local suppliers and enhancing their capabilities. The TCAP (Toyota Connected Automotive Production) which produces 135,000 e-axles has been a successful example along with (TTTI).

The e-axels are very important for an electrified powertrain, and 70 per cent of which of e-axels produced in India is exported. So it gives us a lot of faith that Indian suppliers, when given the right opportunity and the environment, can of course perform to global standards.

Another initiative that we are proud of is the TTTI, which was launched in in 2007, enrolling 64 students in its first year. The institute is dedicated to developing world-class auto technicians by selecting students from rural Karnataka and providing them with rigorous training akin to military discipline.

This approach aims to produce a highly skilled workforce that not only supports Toyota but also contributes positively to the broader industry and nation. The institute started with 64 students and has received approximately 4,600 applications for the upcoming academic year, the highest number we have received so far.

Furthermore, we have increased the TTTI batch intake size from 600 to 1,200 students, including 600 female students, by March 2025.

Q What have been the learnings from India which you have implemented globally?

There is a growing awareness of the intellectual capital of India, and we found ways to incorporate it into the global market. We run centres of excellence that cater to the Asian market in areas like cyber security and data science.

This concept stems from India. This is just an example of how processes from the Indian market have been incorporated into the global scenario.

Q Has the waitlist for Toyota India come down?

The waitlist has decreased, but it is still not at the level we desire. We have implemented several measures to shorten the waiting period.

For instance, we have started operating three shifts and ensured that our supply lines are securely established to support a plant capable of running 24 hours a day.

Additionally, we have focused on enhancing our internal and delivery processes to expedite the time it takes for cars to reach customers.