Gland Pharma’s net profit declined 16 per cent to ₹163.5 crore in the second quarter that ended September 30, 2024, compared to ₹194 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year.

The total revenue of the Hyderabad-based company grew by 2 per cent at ₹1,406 crore in the quarter under review compared to ₹1,373 crore in the same period last year.

“We had a good first half of 2025 and are on course to achieve our outcomes for the full year. This quarter, we reported ₹14,058 million in revenue and ₹2,961 million in EBITDA, representing a 21 per cent EBITDA margin. Although our overall EBITDA margin was affected by Cenexi, our base business maintained a steady 34 per cent EBITDA margin,’‘ Srinivas Sadu, Executive Chairman and CEO, Gland Pharma said in a release.

“Our core regulated markets, particularly the United States, continue to perform well. Our overall performance is in line with expectations. Looking ahead, we remain focused on our strategic priorities, which include entering new markets and building a solid foundation for future growth,’‘ Sadu added.

During the quarter, Gland Pharma entered into a binding term sheet with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to establish strategic cooperation for the biologics CDMO business.

“This partnership will leverage our state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing facility at Genome Valley in Hyderabad. We are very optimistic about this partnership’s potential to create value for both organisations, and we expect to sign a definitive agreement shortly,’‘ the release said.