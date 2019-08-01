Godrej Consumer Products posts a marginal increase in Q1 net profit to Rs 407.6 crore

Office Buzz: Grooming the next GM
Indian Hotels Company Ltd, which runs the Taj group of hotels, and Swiss institution Les Roches Global ...
FMCG company Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 407.6 crore, up by 0.63 per cent from the net profit of Rs 405.04 crore it had posted in the year-ago period.
The company’s total income during the quarter dipped by 5.49 per cent to Rs 2370.14 crore, from the year-ago period’s Rs 2508.08 crore.
“We delivered a relatively mixed performance in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020. Our India business delivered a steady volume growth of 5%, amidst a general slowdown in staples consumption. We expect a gradual recovery in the coming quarters for the industry and also for our business…In fiscal year 2020, for GCPL, we expect better volume growth in India, supported by our continued focus on innovations and enhancements to our go-to-market model. We will continue driving profitable sales growth in Indonesia, while focusing on profitability in Africa, and ensuring a meaningful turnaround in our Latin American business,” said Nisaba Godrej, Executive Chairperson, GCPL.
The company’s India business grew 1 per cent year-on-year and 5 per cent year-on-year in volume terms, the company said in a release.
Indian Hotels Company Ltd, which runs the Taj group of hotels, and Swiss institution Les Roches Global ...
Outplacement agencies like RiseSmart help retrenched employees get back on their feet
Are there enough jobs or not? Here’s demystifying the contradictory paradigms in the employment market
The Indian Statistical Service is in serious need of a revamp. Will it happen?
The exchange-traded fund will open for subscription on July 29
The scheme’s investments have the highest ratings
I currently invest in the below funds through SIPs for my future, keeping a horizon of 15-20 years: ₹2,000 ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can consider buying the stock of TVS Motor Company at current levels.
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...