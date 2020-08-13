Companies

Godrej Industries Q1 net profit down 40% at ₹106 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 13, 2020 Published on August 13, 2020

Godrej Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹106.17 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹178 crore in April-June quarter a year ago.

Its revenue from operations was at ₹1,980.06 crore during the quarter. It stood at ₹2,845.06 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Godrej Industries total expenses were at ₹2,048.27 crore.

Meanwhile, the Godrej Industries said its results are “not comparable with those of the previous periods/year” in view of acquisitions and changes in the company’s/group’s shareholdings during the period in some of the subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

GIL’s revenue from the chemicals segment was at ₹245.62 crore in the June quarter this year. It was at ₹399.11 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Revenue from animal feeds segment was at ₹748 crore, while it stood at ₹885.02 crore in Q1/FY2019-20.

Veg oils segment revenue in the April-June quarter was at ₹260.73 crore. It was ₹247.29 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from estate and property development was at ₹207.08 crore. It was ₹728.72 crore in the corresponding period.

While dairy business revenue was at ₹236.56 crore. It was ₹320.58 crore in April-June quarter of FY 2019-20.

Crop protection revenue was at ₹320.84 crore. It was ₹286.82 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Shares of Godrej Industries closed at ₹382.25 on BSE, down 1.38 per cent from its previous close.

