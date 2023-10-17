Godrej Interio, a leading furniture and interior solutions brand, said it aims to generate ₹450 crore revenue from northern India by FY26.

Besides, it also looks to almost double its market share in the organised furniture sector in Delhi-NCR, the biggest market in the north zone, within the next three years, said a statement from the company, owned by Godrej Group flagship company Godrej & Boyce.

The company is expanding its sales network in the northerly market, adding 15 new stores in the current fiscal, taking the total number of stores to 35 across the northern market.

"At present, we have 18 per cent market share of the organised furniture sector in Delhi-NCR, and we intend to attain a 35 per cent share within the next three years. We aim to generate revenue of around ₹450 crore from northern India by FY26," said Godrej Interio Senior Vice President (B2C) Dev Sarkar.

Moroever, with the introduction of specialised home furniture and home storage solutions, the company is strengthening its footprint across Delhi-NCR in this fiscal, he added.

"As the home furniture market in Delhi-NCR experiences a steady annual growth of over 15 per cent, with a noticeable surge in demand for bedroom furniture, living room furniture, modular kitchens, home storages, mattresses, and interiors standalone residences, we are poised to capitalise on these emerging trends and expand our market presence," he said.

The company is expecting 30 per cent growth in sales during the festive period, it added.