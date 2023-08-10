With a new product portfolio and 15 per cent sales growth across the markets, Godrej Interio is aiming to generate around ₹350 crore from South India by FY26.

Dev Narayan Sarkar, Senior Vice President (Marketing & Sales B2C) said the overall size of the home furniture market in India is estimated at ₹1.5 lakh crore, of which, the size of organised players is around ₹40,000 crore. “We are doing well in the market with the presence across all states”, he told reporters on Thursday.

Sarkar, who was in Kochi ahead of Onam festival sales, said the company is targeting ₹100 crore in revenue from Kerala by FY24. The home furniture market in the State is growing at a CAGR of 12 per cent driven mainly by organised players. The State is one of the most developed real estate markets, which is driving the growth of customised furniture. “We are poised to capitalise on the emerging trends and expand the market reach,” he said adding that the company is adding 10 more outlets soon to bring the total number to 80.

The company has also strengthened its omni-channel presence to ensure a more accessible and seamless buying experience for customers. The Online sales have also registered 30 per cent growth, enabling the company to deliver products to 5,000 pincodes, up from 2,000. South India is the biggest e-commerce centre for the company, with younger generation showing more affinity towards online buying, he said.

