GP Petro plans ₹100-cr plant in Gujarat

GP Petroleums, a part of the UAE-based GP Global, on Tuesday said it plans to invest ₹100 crore in a new plant at Saronda in Gujarat to process over 3 lakh kilo litres of lubricants. The second blending plant of GP Petroleums Ltd (GPPL) would help the company cater to the entire gamut of the domestic lubes market, a release said. GPPL currently has a plant in Vasai near Mumbai with an annual capacity of 80,000 tonnes and houses a storage facility of 15,000 tonnes, which is one of the industry’s largest in the country. The new plant will manufacture specialty value added products, in addition to the automotive and industrial lubricants catering to the entire value chain.