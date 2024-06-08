Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has signed a contract, valued at $16.6 million, with the Bangladesh Inland Waterways Transport Authority (BIWTA) to build an advanced dredger for the Government of Bangladesh.

“This agreement marks another milestone in GRSE’s ongoing commitment to fostering international cooperation and delivering high-quality maritime solutions,” the company, a Government of India Undertaking under the Defence Ministry, said in a release on Friday.

Under this contract, GRSE will supply a state-of-the-art Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) with a hopper capacity of 1,000 cubic meters. The contract was signed in Dhaka.

“GRSE’s consistent success in international markets is a testament to its expertise and reliability in shipbuilding and related services. The shipyard is currently executing an order to build 6 patrol boats for the Sustainable Coastal and Marine Fisheries Project under the Department of Fisheries, Government of Bangladesh,” it said.

The company, in a stock exchange filing, said it has become the Lowest bidder (Ll) for construction of a research vessel for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The order value is likely to be around ₹500 crore. The contract is currently under negotiation and has not yet been signed.