Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rolls Royce Solutions of Germany for manufacturing high-quality marine diesel engines.

Under the agreement, GRSE and Rolls Royce Solutions will cooperate in the licence production and localisation of the technologically advanced MTU S4000 governmental marine engines.

These engines, with a power output of 746-4,300 KW, are compact, reliable, and easy to maintain. They are used for fast patrol vessels, interceptor boats, and fast attack crafts built by GRSE and other shipyards around the country, said a press statement.

So far, these engines are imported, bringing down the indigenous content of these classes of vessels built at Indian shipyards. The move would help bolster the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

“MTU is a solution brand of Power Systems, a fully-owned subsidiary of Rolls Royce plc. The manufacture of these engines in India would also provide a great opportunity to local industry, particularly MSMEs involved in the manufacture of components and spares,” the release said.

The MoU deals with the transfer of technology related to engine assembly, painting, parts sourcing, and after-sales service for these engines that are to be assembled at GRSE’s diesel engine plant in Ranchi.

“This partnership between GRSE & Rolls Royce Solutions is a step towards indigenisation of marine engines. This alliance will create a robust ecosystem of self-reliance in the naval shipbuilding domain and is a fillip for AatmaNirbhar Bharat,” said PR Hari, IN (Retd), CMD, GRSE, in the statement.