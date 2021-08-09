GSPL standalone Q1 net jumps 17 per cent

State-run Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (GSPL) posted standalone net profit at ₹232 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, 17 per cent higher than ₹199 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's revenues from operations stood at ₹527 crore for the quarter as against ₹463 crore in the same quarter last year.

On consolidated basis, GSPL posted net profit of ₹728 crore for the quarter as compared to ₹248 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Operational income stood higher at ₹3,482 crore (₹1,530 crore).

For the first quarter of the current fiscal, the company registered overall gas transmission volumes of 36.79 million standard cubic metres per day (mscmd), which was 33.25 mscmd in the corresponding quarter last year. In the sectoral breakup, the share of CGD volumes nearly doubled from 14 per cent to 30 per cent, while that of power reduced from 31 per cent to 15 per cent.

GSPL shares ended down by nearly 4 per cent at ₹324.50 on the BSE today.