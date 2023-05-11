Gujarat Toolroom announced its standalone financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended on March 31, 2023.

Gujarat Toolroom reported a net profit of ₹73.19 lakh in Q4 FY23 as compared to the loss of ₹9.33 lakh in the same quarter for FY22. The company reported a year-on-year net profit of ₹138.75 lakh in FY23 compared with the loss of ₹16.05 lakh in the previous year.

In Q4, it recorded total income of ₹164.73 lakh, which was nil in the same quarter the previous year. The year-on-year total income for the company stood at ₹242 lakh in fiscal year 2023.

Gujarat Toolroom offers high-production moulds for medical disposables, pharmaceutical, food and beverage packaging.

