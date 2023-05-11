Tamboli Capital said it recorded a rise in standalone net profit to ₹7.71 lakh in Q4 FY23 from ₹4.03 lakh a year earlier. Total income dipped to ₹20.11 lakh in Q4 from ₹34.2 lakh.

The company recorded a 32 per cent increase in net profit to ₹184.23 lakh in fiscal 2023 compared with the previous year. Net income climbed to ₹306.93 in FY23 from ₹237.9 in FY22.

Tamboli Capital is an investment company, and through its wholly-owned subsidiary Tamboli Castings, is engaged in the manufacture of investment castings. The company supplies to Ferrari, Fiat, Ford, General Motors, and Jaguar. Tamboli Capital is based out of Gujarat, India.