Companies

GWM signs MOU with Maharashtra government for its Talegaon manufacturing facility

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 16, 2020 Published on June 16, 2020

Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motors (GWM) on Tuesday signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government, while announcing investment in its automotive manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Maharashtra

The plant, along with the R&D centre in Bengaluru, will generate employment for over 3,000 people in a phased manner, the company said in a statement. GWM is fully committed towards the growth story in the Indian automobile industry, it said.

GWM had signed an agreement in January to acquire this plant from GM. The factory has facilities including logistics distribution center, training center, project management building, administrative office building, and public facilities center. It had also announced an investment plan of $1 billion for India at the Auto Expo 2020.

The signing in ceremony was done via a virtual meeting between James Yang - President, and Parker Shi - Managing Director of Indian subsidiary of GWM, along with Sun Weidong – Chinese Ambassador; Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister; and Subhash Desai, Minister of Industries, Governement of Maharashtra.

Parker Shi said: “This would be a highly automated plant in Talegaon with advanced robotics technology integrated in many of the production processes. Overall we are committed to 1 billion US$ of investment in India in a phased manner, which is directed towards manufacturing world class intelligent and premium products, R&D centre, building supply chain and providing jobs to over 3000 people in a phased manner.” .

Located in Talegaon Industrial Park, Maharashtra, it covers an area of around 300 acres and is close to the expressway. It is about 45 kilometers from Pune city and about 100 kilometers from Mumbai Port.

In January, GWM had signed an agreement to acquire this plant from GM.

Founded in 1984, GWM is a global SUV manufacturer. Currently, it owns Haval, GWM EV and GWM Pickup brands. The product range covers traditional fuel-powered, pure electric, hybrid and other new energy models, with GWM now actively developing hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. At present, GWM has more than 91 holding subsidiaries worldwide with 10 R&D centres in seven countries, including India, the United States, Germany, Japan, South Korea, China, and Austria.

Published on June 16, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
Maharashtra
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
CBIH kicks off funding cycle in India; invests in biotech start-up Biomoneta