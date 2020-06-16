GWM signs MOU with Maharashtra government for its Talegaon manufacturing facility

Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motors (GWM) on Tuesday signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government, while announcing investment in its automotive manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Maharashtra

The plant, along with the R&D centre in Bengaluru, will generate employment for over 3,000 people in a phased manner, the company said in a statement. GWM is fully committed towards the growth story in the Indian automobile industry, it said.

GWM had signed an agreement in January to acquire this plant from GM. The factory has facilities including logistics distribution center, training center, project management building, administrative office building, and public facilities center. It had also announced an investment plan of $1 billion for India at the Auto Expo 2020.

The signing in ceremony was done via a virtual meeting between James Yang - President, and Parker Shi - Managing Director of Indian subsidiary of GWM, along with Sun Weidong – Chinese Ambassador; Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister; and Subhash Desai, Minister of Industries, Governement of Maharashtra.

Parker Shi said: “This would be a highly automated plant in Talegaon with advanced robotics technology integrated in many of the production processes. Overall we are committed to 1 billion US$ of investment in India in a phased manner, which is directed towards manufacturing world class intelligent and premium products, R&D centre, building supply chain and providing jobs to over 3000 people in a phased manner.” .

Located in Talegaon Industrial Park, Maharashtra, it covers an area of around 300 acres and is close to the expressway. It is about 45 kilometers from Pune city and about 100 kilometers from Mumbai Port.

Founded in 1984, GWM is a global SUV manufacturer. Currently, it owns Haval, GWM EV and GWM Pickup brands. The product range covers traditional fuel-powered, pure electric, hybrid and other new energy models, with GWM now actively developing hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. At present, GWM has more than 91 holding subsidiaries worldwide with 10 R&D centres in seven countries, including India, the United States, Germany, Japan, South Korea, China, and Austria.