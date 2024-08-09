Bengaluru-based specialty healthcare provider Healthcare Global Enterprises (HCG) recorded a rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) by 58.73 per cent year on year (YoY) to ₹12.08 crore from ₹7.61 crore.

“This quarter saw HCG delivering strong financials and the center’s performance is in line with our expectations,” noted BS Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman, HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd.

The revenue stood at ₹525.6 crore (₹460.7 crore), reflecting a year-on-year growth of 14 per cent.

“We have been working to turn around operations at our emerging centres,” said Raj Gore, CEO of HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd. “The Kolkata centre has shown growth and is now contributing to our overall EBITDA,” he added. The Kolkata region grew by 73 per cent for the quarter on a YoY basis.

The overall average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB ) stood at ₹44,342 compared to ₹39,686 in Q1FY24, reflecting a growth of 12 per cent.

The reported EBITDA was ₹90.9 crore ( ₹74.3 crore).

The hospital recently acquired Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital & Research Institute (MGCHRI) in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, for an enterprise value of ₹414 crore.

The company’s stock increased by 1.35 per cent to ₹364.25 on the BSE.