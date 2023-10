Heritage Foods posted a net profit of ₹22.52 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2023, as against ₹21.10 crore in the same quarter last year.

The Hyderabad-based company registered a revenue of ₹962.78 crore (₹809 crore). This is significant as the company registered a net profit of ₹65.9 crore on a revenue of ₹3,208 crore for FY23.

The company’s shares closed at ₹250.75, down 1.63 per cent on Wednesday on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

