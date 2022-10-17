The city-based Hetero has acquired a brownfield manufacturing unit at Penjerla in Telangana together with the land, plant and machinery in a slump sale from Johnson & Johnson Private Limited for nearly ₹130 crore..

The facility, spread across 55.27 acre, will be the flagship sterile pharmaceutical and biologics manufacturing unit bolstered by state-of-the-art technology for the pharma manufacturer.

“We are committed to an investment upwards of $75 million (approximately ₹600 crore) to upgrade and enhance existing facilities at the site and expand manufacturing of our global biologics and sterile pharmaceutical products,’‘ Vamsi Krishna Bandi, Managing Director, Hetero said in a release on Monday.

With this facility, Hetero aims to add 2,000 new jobs in biochemistry, pharmaceutical sciences, molecular biosciences, engineering, and ancillary services.