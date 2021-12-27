HFCL gets government’s ‘Trusted Source’ recognition

Telecom equipment manufacturer HFCL Limited (HFCL) on Monday said it has been recognised as the ‘Trusted Source’ by National Security Council Secretariat (Trusted Telecom Cell), a part of National Security Council, who advises the Prime Minister’s Office on matters of national security and strategic interest.

With this approval, HFCL has become the ‘Trusted Source’ for all Indian telecom service providers (TSPs) for sourcing their telecom active network products and infrastructure and has become one of the few companies to have received the ‘Trusted Sources’ approval in the country, the company said in a statement.

The government launched trusted telecom portal in June this year under the Cyber Wing of the NSCS to bring enhanced supervision and effective control over nationwide telecom networks. The development has come following the government’s efforts to ensure security of telecom networks, especially with fifth generation (5G) service on the anvil.

To address the perennial problem of increase in cyberattacks, intelligence gathering, which comes, laced with the growth in data consumption, the government announced the directives which mandated the Indian TSPs to connect their networks only on those new devices designated as ‘Trusted Products’ from ‘Trusted Sources’. Trusted products are products whose critical components and the products themselves are sourced from trusted sources.

“The development will lead to cement HFCL’s position further in the telecom sector thereby amplifying the growth opportunities for HFCL. Our inclusion in the select list as one of the trusted sources is a distinguished achievement and reinforces our commitment to delivering ‘Make in India’ world-class products/solutions and contribute to further accelerating our PM’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat with greater zeal,” Mahendra Nahata, promoter and Managing Director, HFCL said.