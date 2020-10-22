Honda Motorcycle commences export of 125cc motorcycle to Europe

Samsung Galaxy S20FE Review : The next best thing
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said it has started exports of its 125cc bike SP125 to Europe.
The motorcycle is exported via the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route, the automaker said in a statement.
“The transition from BS-IV to BS-VI was a challenging phase for Indian automobile industry. Honda 2Wheelers India converted this challenge into an opportunity to export to advanced countries and have started exporting CKD kits of our 125cc Motorcycle SP125 to Europe.
“We are looking forward to expanding to many new markets in the future,” HMSI Managing Director, President and CEO Atsushi Ogata said.
The exports started in August 2020 and 2,000 CKD kits of SP125 have already been despatched, the two-wheeler major said.
The BS-VI compliant SP125 is currently being manufactured at the company’s Tapukara plant in Rajasthan.
HMSI started exports from India in 2001 with its debut model Activa.
The company currently has 25 lakh customers across global markets. HMSI exports 18 two-wheeler models to 25 diverse export markets led by Asia, Middle East and Latin America.
