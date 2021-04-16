Honda recalls 78,000 vehicles on faulty fuel pump

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Friday said it has expanded its campaign to voluntarily replace the fuel pump in 77,954 units of its select models in India.
The fuel pumps installed in these vehicles may contain defective impellers, which couldresult in the engine stopping or not starting over time.
The models include 36,086 units of Amaze manufactured between January and August 2019 and 20,248 units of the fourth-generation City (January-September 2019). Other models, including WR-V, Civic, Jazz, BRV and CRV, are also impacted, for which the company will replace the faulty part.
The replacement will be carried out free of cost at HCIL dealerships across India in a phased manner starting from April 17, and the owners are being contacted individually, the company said in a statement.
As the dealer facilities are currently functioning with a limited staff to ensure strict implementation of safety and distancing norms specified by the government authorities, customers are advised to visit the dealer with prior appointment to avoid inconvenience, it said.
"The customers can check whether their cars are covered under this campaign by submitting their 17 character alpha-numeric Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the special microsite which has been created on the company’s website," it added.
Sr. No
Model
Production Year
No of Units affected
1
Amaze
Jan – Aug 2019
36,086
2
4th Gen City
Jan – Sept 2019
20,248
3
WR-V
Jan - Aug 2019
7,871
4
Jazz
Jan - Aug 2019
6,235
5
Civic
Jan – Sept 2019
5,170
6
BR-V
Jan - Oct 2019
1,737
7
CRV
Jan 2019 – Sept 2020
607
Total
77,954
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
An ode to writer and great-uncle Ved Mehta, and Ekarat, the friend who wrote and quit on his own terms
A market run by women tells the inspiring story of female entrepreneurship in the North East
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...