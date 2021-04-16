Honda recalls 78,000 vehicles on faulty fuel pump

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Friday said it has expanded its campaign to voluntarily replace the fuel pump in 77,954 units of its select models in India.

The fuel pumps installed in these vehicles may contain defective impellers, which couldresult in the engine stopping or not starting over time.

The models include 36,086 units of Amaze manufactured between January and August 2019 and 20,248 units of the fourth-generation City (January-September 2019). Other models, including WR-V, Civic, Jazz, BRV and CRV, are also impacted, for which the company will replace the faulty part.

The replacement will be carried out free of cost at HCIL dealerships across India in a phased manner starting from April 17, and the owners are being contacted individually, the company said in a statement.

As the dealer facilities are currently functioning with a limited staff to ensure strict implementation of safety and distancing norms specified by the government authorities, customers are advised to visit the dealer with prior appointment to avoid inconvenience, it said.

"The customers can check whether their cars are covered under this campaign by submitting their 17 character alpha-numeric Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the special microsite which has been created on the company’s website," it added.