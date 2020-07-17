Housejoy sees huge demand for sanitisation and fumigation services

Vivo X50 Pro: A new gimble camera system comes to town
Photography innovation packed into a sleek smartphone on which everything works quite well on first impression
While business growth in the IRC (Interior, Renovation and Construction) vertical has been a bit of a challenge for Housejoy, the one-stop solutions company for all home-related needs has seen huge uptake in the fumigation services space, a service launched when the country went into Lockdown 1.0.
Sanchit Gaurav, founder and CEO of the Bengaluru-based company, said the global outbreak of Covid-19 has put emphasis on fumigation and sanitisation services. “We worked with the Karnataka State government, modified the KSRTC buses and did a lot of free check-up. Both essential delivery and fumigation services were in demand in the initial weeks of the total lockdown. Now, with partial relaxation in lockdown rules and reports of spike in Covid-positive cases, people seem to be uncertain and anxious about their future.
“With societies unwilling to let outsiders/ strangers enter the colony/ complex, there is cancellation of bookings for essential services. There is demand for fumigation and sanitisation service, but with regard to plumbing or electrical service, people are tending to postpone, unless otherwise,” said Gaurav
The company’s services are at present available across five cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad – and Housejoy has made a pilot launch in another 25 cities.
Notwithstanding the on-ground challenges such as project delay and rising cost of man and material in the IRC vertical at this juncture, Housejoy is quite upbeat about the growth prospects. “We plan to expand our IRC service offerings across 12 to 15 cities soon. We focus on individual home construction and renovation works and not mega construction projects. We offer service from the approval stage till completion of construction and handover of the house. There is an estimated $70+ million opportunity in this space,” he said.
The company is gearing up to raise another $30 to $35 million by the end December.
