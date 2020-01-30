Companies

Hyundai Motor rolls out three millionth car from Chennai plant

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 30, 2020 Published on January 30, 2020

Usha Nair

Hyundai Motor has rolled out its three millionth “Made-in-India” Export Car from its plant in Chennai. The car- - Hyundai AURA- has been made for the Columbian market.

Hyundai began exporting cars in 1999 with the first batch of Santro’s to Nepal. With a market share of 26 per cent in CY 2019, it has become the leading exporter and a significant contributor of passenger cars to the automobile industry.

Commenting on this milestone achievement, S S Kim, Managing Director & CEO HMIL said, “Hyundai export roll out is a significant milestone, as it showcases the global success of the brand. Drawing strength from Hyundai’s vision of ‘Progress of Humanity’ we will continue to offer an all-around premium experience to our customers through our quality products, both in Indian and global markets.”

Globally, Hyundai India is exporting ten models to 88 countries.

