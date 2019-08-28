ICRA withdraws ratings for MEP Infra borrowing programme

ICRA has withdrawn ratings assigned to the borrowing programme of MEP Infrastructure Developers. The agency has withdrawn the rating for the company's bank limit of ₹50 crore.

MEP made the disclosure to the stock exchanges saying, this was due to slower than anticipated progress in the six under-construction Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) road portfolio.

HAM model was approved by the government to increase the pace of award and construction of national highways apart from de-risking the developers and lenders from inherent shortcomings associated with conventional Build Operate and Transfer.

The ratings agency stated that MEP’s non-fund based limits of ₹50 crore has been downgraded to ICRA A4+ from 3 and subsequently withdrawn, the filing said.

At 11.30 am, MEP shares were trading at ₹27.25, or 8.75 per cent lower.