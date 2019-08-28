ICRA withdraws ratings for MEP Infra borrowing programme

More than a drop to drink
Getting pure drinking water to the consumer
ICRA has withdrawn ratings assigned to the borrowing programme of MEP Infrastructure Developers. The agency has withdrawn the rating for the company's bank limit of ₹50 crore.
MEP made the disclosure to the stock exchanges saying, this was due to slower than anticipated progress in the six under-construction Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) road portfolio.
HAM model was approved by the government to increase the pace of award and construction of national highways apart from de-risking the developers and lenders from inherent shortcomings associated with conventional Build Operate and Transfer.
Also read: MEP Infra secures over ₹1,400-cr for 3 ‘hybrid annuity’ road projects
The ratings agency stated that MEP’s non-fund based limits of ₹50 crore has been downgraded to ICRA A4+ from 3 and subsequently withdrawn, the filing said.
At 11.30 am, MEP shares were trading at ₹27.25, or 8.75 per cent lower.
Getting pure drinking water to the consumer
With smart meters taking off, consumers will benefit from accurate readings and no longer face billing ...
With 140 mm of annual rainfall, Chennai has no business to ever get into a drought situation. But it did — ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
NSE and BSE’s entry hasn’t altered the market share of existing players in commodity derivatives
MCX Crude (₹3,863)The MCX Crude September future contract consolidated between ₹3,935 and ₹4,080 during the ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Apollo Tyres at current levels. The stock gained ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...