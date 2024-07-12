CeraTattva InnoTech, a material science startup in the polymers and ceramic space incubated at IIT Madras Incubation Cell, has raised around ₹1.3 crore in funding.

The round was co-led by Campus Angels Network, an angel network dedicated to supporting deep tech startups incubated at university campuses across India, and deep tech accelerator Forge Innovation & Ventures.

CeraTattva provides specialized and proprietary preceramic precursors/polymers, ceramic products and solutions for diverse applications across the space, defence, energy and automotive sectors.

The funds will support the establishment of a pilot production facility, product upgrades, market expansion and building a team to accelerate CeraTattva’s vision to become a new-age materials tech startup and manufacturer.

“This funding will significantly enhance our production capabilities for scaling up and deploying our groundbreaking material solutions across key industries, steering us towards a future driven by innovation and advanced technologies,” Dr. Ganesh Babu, Founder & CEO, CeraTattva, said.

Chandran Krishnan, Managing Director & CEO, Campus Angels Network, said, “CeraTattva’s dedication to material science advancements aligns seamlessly with our investment philosophy of supporting deep tech companies with high market potential.”

Vish Sahasranamam, Co-Founder & CEO, Forge Innovation & Ventures, said “CeraTattva’s transformation of polymers into ceramics represents a breakthrough in materials science, especially for high-temperature applications in aerospace and defense.”