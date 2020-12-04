IKEA to launch its Navi Mumbai store on Dec 18

Swedish furniture brand IKEA is set to launch its Navi Mumbai store on December 18. Customers who wish to visit the store will have through prior registration only.

Peter Betzel, CEO & Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA India, said that Mumbai is one of IKEA’s top priority markets in India. IKEA has been piloting online in Mumbai since early 2019 and soon the many people of Mumbai will be able to shop at the IKEA store.

“IKEA will bring alive inspiring home furnishing solutions with its large, unique range and home furnishing knowledge, showcasing many room-sets and homes, and multiple solutions for a more beautiful, smart, sustainable and affordable life at home — all this reflecting how people live in Mumbai. With our long-term commitment to Maharashtra we will create 6000+ jobs by 2030 of which 50 per cent will be women.”

The Swedish home furnishings giant was also supposed to launch a new line of products in April. However, in March, BusinessLine had reported that the company was set to delay its opening to the end of this year.

Betzel had said Mumbai would be the first market in India to have the retailer’s ‘hybrid’ model, along with the offline large-and small-format stores in Mumbai. “In the coming 12 months, we will add two smaller formats of Ikea in the city,” he had added.

When IKEA had launched in Hyderabad in August 2018, around 40,000 people visited the store on its first day. However, given that the Covid-19 pandemic will demand contactless visits, IKEA said it will welcome visitors will prior registration only.

IKEA stated that the safety of its customers and co-workers is its first priority. “To provide a safe shopping experience during Covid times, it is taking a number of extra precautions from its global best practices and relevant learnings from its Hyderabad operations.”

To ensure good social distancing, IKEA will initially have a cap on the number of visitors to the store through prior registration on its website, by which customers will be allotted a day and time slot to visit the store. The company is putting together a whole process that will be released soon to public.

