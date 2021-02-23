In tune with times, IKEA’s campaign highlights ‘Home is where it all begins’

IKEA, the Swedish home furnishing brand, has launched a new integrated campaign in India, the second in the series of the creative platform - “Home is where it all begins”, across television, OOH and digital channels.

The Covid-19 pandemic has made the home the epicentre of everything we do and pushed us to re-evaluate how living spaces are utilised, more than ever before.

The television commercial highlights that being a family is not just about having a meal together or other fun times, it’s also about partnering with each other to navigate through the changes and the milestones a family crosses.

Also read: IKEA to invest ₹6,000 crore for expansion in Maharashtra

Amitabh Pande, Marketing Head, IKEA India says “More than ever, our homes have become our entire world. The home is the source of who we are, what we do, and where we are heading in our lives. ‘Home is where it all begins’ campaign in the series speaks to one of the most important changes in the living situation of a family - coming of a new baby, and that too during the time of pandemic. When both parents are working (from home), and there is very little help, the only way is for everyone to pitch in.”

Also read: Covid impact: IKEA delays foray into wood market

The campaign will run on TV in Telangana and Mumbai markets on regional channels. Telangana will see the TVC in the Telugu voice over while the Mumbai market will have an English voiceover to appeal to a more diverse and cosmopolitan population. It is a 360-degree campaign which will be live on TV, OOH (outdoor) and digital (YT, FB, IG).