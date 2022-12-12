India has made it into top 10 markets for BMW Motorrad this year, two years prior to what it had estimated. And the company is expected to sell more than 7,000 units this calendar year, 40 per cent more than what it sold last year, a top official said.

The company had sold around 5,000 units last calendar year, and sales this year till now have already crossed 6,000 motorcycles.

A promising 2023

“I expect the year to close with around 7,000 units, and I am expecting further growth. Our portfolio this year and next year is about the full availability of all models, starting with BMW S 1000 RR and G 310 RR. The family is now united and I expect the same growth next year, too. 2023 will be a very promising year for us,” Markus Mueller-Zambre, Head of Region Asia, China, Pacific and Africa at BMW Motorrad told businessline.

On India becoming among the top 10 markets, he said, “Of the 26 sales locations and around 50 partners doing business for us, and India making it into top 10 this year — that is huge because India overtook Japan (5,000 units market for Motorrad), South Korea (around 3,000 units), and many European markets in terms of volumes. Seeing the rapid growth here is great.”

Top markets

The top market for BMW Motorrad is Germany, followed by France, the US, Italy, Spain and China, he said, adding that China is also becoming a big market and may become amongst the top five markets. But, he said, India is also playing a major role in its global picture.

Exports

On exports, the company is expecting to export around 20,000 motorcycles which are being manufactured at TVS Motor Company’s factory in Tamil Nadu, as per partnership. Last year, BMW Motorrad exported around 16,000 units.

The company on Saturday launched the all-new S 1000 RR, priced between ₹20.25 lakh and ₹24.45 lakh (ex-showroom prices). Launched as a completely built-up unit (CBU), the bike is available for booking across the BMW Motorrad dealer network in India, said Markus, adding that deliveries will commence from February 2023.

