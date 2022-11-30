Commending India’s efforts in transitioning to clean energy as part of its pledges at the COP26, World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Head of Energy, Materials and Infrastructure Programs, Benchmarking and Regional Action, Espen Mehlum said it is an example for countries. In an interview with businessline, Mehlum said the country will require around $800 billion by 2030 to meet its renewable energy (RE) commitments. Excerpts:

Q What are your views on India’s energy transition?

This country has already made huge progress when it comes to RE. What’s happening here in terms of solar and wind is amazing. Frankly, it’s an example for many similar countries. But there is more to be done (COP26 pledges). One is that India wants to be ambitious, that’s really good. Building on its successes. But the country needs to speed up. I understand one needs to install in the range of 40 gigawatts (GW) annually in RE till 2030 to meet the 500 GW target. That’s a bit more than double from what’s being installed right now. To be able to do that, one needs a lot of capital, both from domestic and foreign sources. To make that capital flow to project developers on ground, there are several elements that will be important. Policy is one, but also unlocking the power of regular bond market, green bonds, and other funding sources, etc.

Q What is the cost of India’s RE targets?

We have worked with the IEA and World Bank on a study released last year, which shows that if you look at all developing and emerging economies, except China, in the range of $150 billion was invested in clean energy in 2020. But in reality, to me, the Net Zero by 2050 (IEA), and SDG goals, you will have to multiply by seven. So, a 700 per cent increase from 2020 to 2030, in the range of over $1 trillion annually and a lot of this will have to go to India.