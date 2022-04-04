IndiGo appoints ex-IAS official as principal advisor to MD

New Delhi, April 4 InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo), has appointed former Joint Secretary of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, RK Singh as Principal Advisor to the Managing Director with immediate effect.

As Principal Advisor, he will also be part of IndiGo’s leadership team. Rahul Bhatia, one of the founder–promoters of the InterGlobe, which owns IndiGo, is the Managing Director.

Singh, a retired bureaucrat was an IAS officer (1985 – 2009) and former CMD of Pawan Hans Helicopters Ltd, and post retirement became an Aviation Law specialist. He will bring rich administrative, management and aviation experience with him, the company said.

He had been the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation and has been on the boards of Air India, Indian Airlines, Alliance Air, Air India Charters Limited (Air India Express).

Currently on the Board of CAE Simulation Training Private Limited (a pilot training organization)., Singh - an MBA from Southern Cross University, Australia, and holder of an LL.M degree in Aviation Law from Leiden University, The Netherlands - is also serving on the international Board of Governors of the Institute of Aviation and Space Law, Leiden University.