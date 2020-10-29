IndiGo posts 12.5% loss in Q2 net at ₹1,195 crore

India’s largest airline, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, which runs IndiGo, has posted a 12.5 per cent net loss to ₹1,195 crore for the second quarter during the current fiscal, as the pandemic-related travel restrictions dented its operations.

A statement from the company on Thursday said its total income decreased 66.2 per cent to ₹3,029 crore. IndiGo said its total debt as of September stood at ₹25,419.4 crore, up 28 per cent from last year. However, it had a total cash of ₹17,931.8 crore including free cash of Rs 6,973.4 crore.

The company’s CEO, Ronojoy Dutta, said: “We are pleased that we are slowly but surely stair-stepping our way back to normal capacity. While we are very much focused on managing the crisis of the present, we are also reimagining the promise of the future. Once we are back at 100 per cent capacity, we will have lower unit costs, a stronger product, a more efficient fleet and a robust network. We are impatient for the arrival of the future.”

The airline has a fleet of 282 aircraft.