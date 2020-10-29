Companies

IndiGo posts 12.5% loss in Q2 net at ₹1,195 crore

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on October 29, 2020 Published on October 29, 2020

India’s largest airline, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, which runs IndiGo, has posted a 12.5 per cent net loss to ₹1,195 crore for the second quarter during the current fiscal, as the pandemic-related travel restrictions dented its operations.

A statement from the company on Thursday said its total income decreased 66.2 per cent to ₹3,029 crore. IndiGo said its total debt as of September stood at ₹25,419.4 crore, up 28 per cent from last year. However, it had a total cash of ₹17,931.8 crore including free cash of Rs 6,973.4 crore.

The company’s CEO, Ronojoy Dutta, said: “We are pleased that we are slowly but surely stair-stepping our way back to normal capacity. While we are very much focused on managing the crisis of the present, we are also reimagining the promise of the future. Once we are back at 100 per cent capacity, we will have lower unit costs, a stronger product, a more efficient fleet and a robust network. We are impatient for the arrival of the future.”

The airline has a fleet of 282 aircraft.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 29, 2020
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.