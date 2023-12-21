IT major Infosys announced a five-year collaboration agreement with LKQ Europe, one of the leading distributors of automotive aftermarket parts for cars, commercial vans and industrial vehicles in Europe.

Following multiple strategic acquisitions, LKQ has envisioned a corporate program that entails harmonising business processes, improving product availability and enabling faster delivery to end customers. Under this collaboration, Infosys will assist in integrating and standardising disparate business processes and systems, to enable synergies and achieve economies of scale.

Customer-centric

Varun Laroyia, Chief Executive Officer, LKQ Europe, said, “At LKQ, we are constantly enhancing our market-leading position. This project is an extension of our original program and focused on building a more streamlined and impactful organisation. With Infosys as our strategic partner, we are aiming to reduce complexities, increase efficiency and leverage our strengths. This will allow us to upgrade our focus on customer-centricity, ensure best-in-class customer experiences and further excel in our top position.”

Infosys was chosen as a strategic partner to lead LKQ Europe’s IT-related business transformation owing to its strong credentials in ERP deployment, and commitment to a long-term collaboration. LKQ Europe will leverage Infosys’ industry expertise in automotive and distribution solutions and implement systems with robust capabilities to drive sustainable productivity and to support their long-term business objectives, said the company.

Jasmeet Singh, EVP and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with LKQ Europe and enable them in their transformative journey. Our expertise in harmonising and digitising complex processes and transforming customer experience aligns perfectly with LKQ Europe’s goals.”

