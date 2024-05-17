IT major Infosys Co-founder S.D Shibulal’s family members, belonging to the promoter group, have sold shares of the company, according to stock exchange filings.

Shibulal’s daughter in law Bhairavi Madhusudhan Shibulal has sold 60,21,716 shares, amounting to 0.15 per cent of the total shareholding. Previously her total shareholding was 0.16 per cent. Other family members of Shibulal too hold shares in the company. Nikita Shibulal Manchanda holds 0.18 per cent, Milan Shibulal Manchanda holds 0.18 per cent, Shreyas Shibulal holds 0.57 per cent, Shruti Shubulal holds 0.07 per cent, Gaurav Manchanda holds 0.34 per cent. His wife Kumari Shibulal holds 0.13 per cent and he holds 0.14 per cent.

The promoter group of Infosys, consisting of 26 members - founders and their family members - hold 14.71 per cent of the total shares. Infosys scrip today slid 0.43 per cent to ₹1446.65 after the market opened. Shibulal is one of the seven co-founders of IT giant Infosys along with N.R Narayana Murthy. The company was founded in 1981. Shibulal has held various positions in the company. Between 2007-2011 he was the Chief Operating Officer, and he later went on to become the CEO in 2011 till 2014.

