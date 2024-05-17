Colt Technology Services (Colt), a digital infrastructure company, announced a five-year strategic collaboration with Infosys, a provider of next-generation digital services and consulting. Through this collaboration, Infosys claims that it will aim to accelerate Colt’s digital transformation program to build Colt IO, which will automate and simplify services, systems, and processes using next generation platforms.

In addition, Infosys will also help Colt boost its innovative product roadmap and grow its managed network-as-a-service and application-centric infrastructure solutions.

Ash Surti, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Colt Technology Services said, “We’re excited to announce our collaboration with Infosys as we continue our digital transformation journey to deliver the best possible experience for our employees, customers, and partners.”

According to the company, through this engagement, enterprises will stand to benefit from Colt’s SD WAN, SASE and Network-as-a-Service solutions combined with Infosys’ digital transformation offerings.

Upendra Kohli, Executive Vice President – Communication, Media & Entertainment (Americas & Europe), Infosys, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Colt on the modernisation of their intricate IT infrastructure. Our strategic digital transformation initiatives, aimed at enhancing efficiency and agility, will help Colt with enhanced customer experience and accelerate their transformational digital initiatives. As a growth partner for Colt, our commitment to innovating together underscores our shared vision for a successful digital future.”

Colt Technology Services (Colt) - privately owned, is a global digital infrastructure company which creates connections to help businesses succeed. In November 2023 Colt completed its acquisition of Lumen EMEA. The partnership with Infosys will help drive this integration of the two organisations to deliver a single service experience.

(With inputs from BL Intern Nivasini Azagappan)

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit