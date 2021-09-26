Invesco insists on holding EGM on corporate governance issues at Zee

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Despite Zee Entertainment Enterprises announcing a merger with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), Invesco is insisting on holding an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), seeking the removal of Punit Goenka from Zee’s board.
For the past few weeks, Zee has been in a bitter conflict with Invesco and OFI Global China conflict, who on September 12, wrote a letter to the company seeking the removal of the three directors, as well as the appointment of six additional directors to the board. The letter prompted Zee Entertainment Enterprises’ merger with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), to prevent the promoters from being pushed out of key positions of power within the company.
Corporate governance bodies, such as InGovern and IiAS, who had also raised concerns against the promoter family’s uncharacteristic command over Zee’s board and operations felt that the minority shareholders’ concerns were assuaged with this merger. However, Invesco believes that the September 22nd announcement of the merger bolsters their case for a much-needed change in the board.
“Your disclosure of 22 September 2021 is symptomatic of the erratic manner in which important and serious decisions have been handled at the company. Precisely to protect shareholder value and in the exercise of our statutory rights as an ordinary shareholder, we have called upon the company to hold an EGM, and it is your duty under company law to now do so” Invesco said in a September 23rd letter to the company.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...