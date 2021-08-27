IOC to invest ₹1 lakh cr to expand refining capacity: Chairman

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
India's top oil firm Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Friday said it will invest close to ₹1 lakh crore to raise its refining capacity by almost a third in the next 4-5 years as it saw fuel demand continuing to grow in near future.
Addressing the company's annual meeting of shareholders, IOC Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said petrol demand is already back at pre-Covid levels and diesel - the most used fuel in the country - should return to normal levels by Diwali.
"Forecasts by various agencies see Indian fuel demand climbing to 400-450 million tonne by 2040 from the present 250 million tonne. This offers enough legroom for all forms of energy to co-exist," he said.
To cater to that demand surge, IOC is aggressively rolling out new projects. "These translate into refining capacity expansion of over 25 million tonne per annum, including (subsidiary) CPCL, and an investment commitment of close to ₹1 lakh crore over the next 4 to 5 years," he said.
IOC operates 11 refineries that convert crude oil into valued fuels such as petrol and diesel. These have a combined capacity of 81.2 million tonne.
It plans to raise the capacity of its Koyali refinery in Gujarat to 18 million tonnes from the current 13.7 million tonnes while the same at Panipat refinery in Haryana is planned to go up to 25 million tonnes from the current 15 million tonnes.
Expansion is also planned at Guwahati and Barauni refineries while a new plant is being built at the subsidiary, Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd (CPCL).
These expansions will take IOC's refining capacity to 106.7 million tonne.
IOC uses digital tech, drones to monitor 15,000-km pipeline network
Vaidya said IOC is focusing on optimally integrating current refining processes to yield more chemical products per barrel of oil.
"This will intensify petrochemical and lubricant integration leading to a diversified product portfolio and attain profit maximisation." "In fact, integration projects, like the upcoming Styrene Monomer Project at Panipat or the Lube Integration Project at Gujarat Refinery will also reduce India's import dependence and strengthen the promise of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he said.
While it expands the oil business, IOC is also focused on using green energy to power new projects and expansions.
"Indian Oil is charting its course as a future-ready global energy giant and we are working on a range of scalable alternative energy options to realise the vision," he said adding CNG and LNG as fuel for automobiles, hydrogen-spiked CNG for long-haul buses, biofuels, hydrogen and e-mobility solutions are being explored.
The company has tied up with Israeli company Phinergy to manufacture Aluminium-Air batteries for EVs in India.
"Leading automobile companies have shown keen interest in the technology and prototype integration and field trials are expected to commence soon," he said. "This collaboration has potential advantages for India, including a viable and affordable e-mobility solution by leveraging the abundant aluminium reserves in the country." On hydrogen initiative, he said IOC will build the nation's first 'Green Hydrogen' plant at Mathura refinery.
Also, the firm is teaming up with Malaysia's state-owned oil and gas firm Petronas to expand the business scope of the existing joint venture company, IndianOil Petronas Pvt Ltd to include LNG terminals, CNG stations, CGD projects, CBG business and retailing of transportation fuels.
"We are pursuing more such win-win associations with respective segment leaders to explore newer avenues of growth and gain competitive advantage in the future," he said.
Vaidya said with the recovery in the overall demand, refining and other related operational parameters have demonstrated an even more pronounced turnaround compared to the previous year.
For the first quarter of this fiscal year, IOC achieved a refinery run of 88.6 per cent as compared to 68.5 per cent in Q1 of 2020-21.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...