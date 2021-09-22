ISG fetes UST for digital transformation work with enterprises

Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has recognised UST, digital transformation solutions provider, with two 2021 ISG Digital Case Study Awards given out to IT and business services providers for digital transformation work with enterprise clients.

“Events of the past year have accelerated the adoption of digital technologies and business models,” observed Paul Reynolds, ISG partner and Chief Research Officer.

Transformational role

“Enhancing customer and user experience was the most prevalent objective across enterprise-provider projects, and the transformational role providers are playing was evidenced by the many innovative and impactful solutions they delivered,” Reynolds added.

ISG had selected case studies from 39 providers from a record 250 submissions. A majority of digital transformation initiatives submitted for consideration were focused on improvements in customer and user experience, with the related goal of driving top-line revenue growth.

Muraleekrishnan Nair, Global Head-Cloud Infrastructure Services, UST, said that digital is in its DNA. “For 20 years, we’ve been digging into our toolbox to help businesses unlock enormous potential and help them tackle any disruption that comes along the way,” he added.

Relevant case studies

Mahesh Athalye, Senior Director, Retail Platform Solutions, UST, said that the company works alongside clients to create swift transformation that evolves with them, embedding innovation and agility into the organisation. UST has previously won ISG Digital case studies in 2019 and 2020.

A spokesman for UST said here that its digital transformation efforts were highlighted in the following two case studies:

Muthoot Pappachan Group

From branch to boundaryless — a digital transformation of financial services in India: UST’s work on behalf of Muthoot Blue (Muthoot Pappachan Group) resulted in a fully digital operating model that has led to vastly improved customer experience for millions who depend on its financial services.

As a result of UST’s efforts, Muthoot’s infrastructure was transformed to a fully modern architecture with an agile design flexible enough to incorporate future business needs. The company could bring in significant cost savings while providing a better customer experience.

According to ISG, this collaboration is a standout example of a modern IT infrastructure driving a scalable and sustainable digital operating model.

Ahold Delhaize USA

Strong ROI and new consumer insights from fully automated contactless in-store checkout solution: UST teamed with Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, to develop a Walk-in, Walk-out solution, delivering a contactless store experience.

It uses a combination of AI/ML, cameras, and weight sensors with edge computing technology and a cloud-based deployment. This digital transformation delivers a higher ROI for retailers with 99 per cent billing accuracy, zero shrinkage, and invaluable new insights into consumer shopping behaviour.

New technology adoption is a proven catalyst for digital transformation, and this is a standout example, according to ISG, of new experiences and insights made possible as contactless solutions gain wider acceptance.