Jay Shree Tea to sell two estates in Africa to Belgium firm for ₹71 crore

Galaxy Watch Active 2: Worthy of an Android user’s wrist
If your daily driver is an Android phone, the best smartwatch out there for you is currently the Galaxy Watch ...
Jay Shree Tea and Industries Ltd , a BK Birla group outfit, has entered into a definitive agreement with Grand Lacs Trading SA, Belgium to sell its stake in two of its tea estates in East Africa at an estimated consideration of ₹71 crore.
The two estates — Mata and Gisakura — together contributed ₹25.96 crore to the company’s total turnover in 2018-19. The net worth contribution was close to ₹381.94 lakh during the year.
“The company has entered into a definitive agreement with Grand Lacs Trading SA, Belgium to sell its stake in two of its tea estates in East Africa, namely Mata and Gisakura,” the company said in a notification to the NSE on Friday.
The sale is expected to be completed by February 14. No amalgamation or merger will take place in relation to the proposed transaction, the notification said.
The company’s board had recently taken an in-principle decision to monetise certain tea estates and other assets to pare debt. Jay Shree Tea is estimated to have debt of around ₹400 crore as on date. It plans to use the proceeds from such sale to consolidate and strengthen its financial position, including containment and optimisation of liabilities, including borrowings, as a concrete step towards improvement of the overall performance of the company.
If your daily driver is an Android phone, the best smartwatch out there for you is currently the Galaxy Watch ...
Mercedes-Benz India is upbeat on its electric prospects
Duo will conduct joint research on heavy-duty trucks using fuel cells
In the process, Carmakers are saving big bucks
Here is a comparative analysis
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
Agents do bill you, but they can also open many gates for you, be it as a seller or as a buyer
The stock of JK Tyre & Industries jumped 5 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume, breaking above a ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...