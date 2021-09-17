JM Financial Products to raise upto ₹500 crore via public issue of secured NCDs

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
JM Financial Products, the NBFC arm of the JM Financial Group on Friday announced Tranche – I public issue of secured NCDs of face value of ₹1,000 each.
The issue includes a base issue size of up to ₹100 crore with an option to retain over subscription up to ₹400 crore, which would in all total up to ₹500 crore.
“The funds raised through this Tranche I Issue will be used for the purpose of onward lending, financing, and for repayment / prepayment of interest and principal of the borrowings of the company (at least 75 per cent) and for general corporate purposes (up to 25 per cent),” JM Financial said in a statement..
Tranche - I Issue will open on September 23, 2021 and close on October 14, 2021.
The issue offers four Series, of which Series I comes with floating interest rate option and Series II, III and IV comes with fixed interest rate option.
The fixed coupon rate is of up to 8.3 per cent per annum and the floating interest rate will be calculated based on 91-day T-bill and 3.15 per cent spread.
The tenor will range from 39 months to 100 months. “This public issuance will continue to help us diversify our borrowing and investor mix. Our strong balance sheet, well-capitalised and diverse set of businesses and strategic client-focused approach position us to drive sustainable value for our stakeholders,” said Vishal Kampani, Managing Director, JM Financial Products and Managing Director, JM Financial Group.
The lead managers to the issue are Equirus Capital and JM Financial.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
Marketers and advertisers will debate the future outlook for brands at an event organised by The Indian ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...