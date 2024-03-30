JSW Vijayanagar Metallics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Steel, has commissioned its hot strip mill (HSM) at the integrated steel plant at Vijayanagar in Karnataka.

The hot strip mill will have a capacity of five MTPA and has already made its first dispatch, it added.

Also read: JSW Steel Italy to restart production at Piombino

The HSM facility has the capability to manufacture plates, coils, and is equipped with advanced features such as digital reheating furnaces, evaporative cooling system and waste heat recovery system, attached edger in finishing mills for accurate width control, auto steering control, uniform mechanical properties and production of superior value-added grades, said the company.

Also read: JSW Steel launches manufacturing joint venture with Japanese company

The HSM facility was introduced on March 17. Following successful trial runs for quality and delivery testing, commercial manufacturing and sales have now begun.