K P Namboodiri’s unveils a new brand identity

Ayurvedic personal & health care company, K P Namboodiri’s, has unveiled new and refined brand identity with the vision of getting closer towards consumers.
The 95-year-old enterprise has also improved its’ entire product portfolio with new and fresh packaging, emphasising product benefits and highlighting the ayurvedic/herbal ingredients used.
The new brand logo has an interesting balance between the colours of red and green. While red symbolises energy and action, green stands for the company’s strong and enduring connection with nature. The green leaf in the logo further emphasizes this connect. The company founder’s logo now appears on every product as a clear & bold testimony to the longevity, trust and quality that are the hallmarks of the brand.
“With this simple, yet empowering change, K P Namboodiri’s has taken an important step towards being a brand that is contemporary, thoughtful, inspiring and vibrant,” said K Bhavadasan, Managing Director, K P Namboodiri’s Ayurvedics.
He added. “The changes we are making on our brand will help to bring the younger age group to our brand franchise. The new packs are already reaching out and are now available in the retail stores. Our secondary sellouts and offtake are seeing a growing trend which is very heartening and promising.”
According to the company, their toothpastes, toothpowders, are now available in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, rest of the products in new packaging will hit the market by the first quarter of the coming financial year. K P Namboodiri’s is planning to strengthen its oral, skin and hair care categories in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka markets. The company believes that the increasing acceptance of ayurvedic/herbal-based products, especially among the nation’s young consumers will support the brand’s growth.
The company is also releasing a new communication for its’ flagship K P Namboodiri’s Herbal Toothpaste, stressing its’ story of ‘right ingredients in the right proportions’ and its legacy.
K P Namboodiri’s has three factories in Kerala and a wide distribution network across Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and other key cities in India as also in the GCC countries.
