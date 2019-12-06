KEC International bags ₹1,000-cr deals

A happy turn to a health crisis, thanks to a second opinion
KEC International, an RPG Group company, has bagged new orders worth ₹1,025 crore across its Railways, Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Cables businesses.
The infrastructure EPC contractor has won orders worth ₹750 crore for T&D projects in India. This includes a 765 kV GIS substation order from a Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) entity under the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) route in western India, the company said in a statement.
Additionally, it has bagged a 400 kV transmission line and a 400 kV GIS substation orders from Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Ltd, and a 400 kV transmission line order from a private player in eastern India.
In its railways business, it has bagged a ₹125-crore order in signalling and telecommunication works from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, an overhead electrification and associated civil works from Central Organisation for Railway Electrification in northern India, the company said.
Its cables business has secured orders worth ₹150 crore for various types of cables and cabling projects, said the statement.
Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, said: “Our order book in India continues to grow despite the general headwinds in the country. These orders, along with the orders announced earlier during the year, reaffirm our confidence in achieving the targeted growth.”
