KIOCL appoints Binay Krushna Mahapatra as Director (Commercial)

KIOCL has announced the appointment of Binay Krushna Mahapatra as the Director (Commercial) of the company.

Mahapatra was a governing council member of the Aluminium Association of India (AAI), and also represented NALCO in the Light Metals and Alloys Sectional Committee, MTD 07, under the Metallurgical Engineering Division Council of the Bureau of Indian Standards.

He has over 33 years of experience in the metal and mineral sector, including 27 years in the steel industry and six years in the aluminium industry, with experience in international and domestic marketing, port handling, logistics, and plant operations.

Earlier this month, the company announced a temporary suspension of its pellet plant due to a lack of demand in the domestic market and unviability in the international market in view of the duty imposed on the export of pellets by the Centre through its notification dated May 21.

Prior to this, KIOCL had suspended operations in June until it restarted operations at the plant on August 12.

The company’s performance remained strong as it posted a revenue of ₹3006.45 crore for FY22, the highest since inception.