Mappls KOGO, an AI travel expert app, has joined forces with Zoomcar for amping up its AI-powered travel experiences.

AI-enabled features such as its Trip Maker and Kogonaut provider travellers with recommendations, while Zoomcar’s booking system and premium car range cater to their specific travel needs. This partnership creates a travel ecosystem, in sync with the trends of responsible travel and shared mobility, providing travellers with an all-encompassing experience. Additionally, as part of this partnership, Mappls KOGO will extend the exclusive KOGO X membership to Zoomcar users at a very special price, further enhancing the value of their trips with the exclusive perks.

Raj K Gopalakrishnan, CEO and co-founder of Mappls KOGO, said: “Imagine the unparalleled offering that we are bringing to our users when it comes to travel in India. Not only are we equipping them with on-the-spot personalised travel itineraries, real-time travel data, competitively priced stay and flight booking options, but now are also bringing them access to offbeat travel destinations that they are largely unaware of, along with the means to reach those — Zoomcar self-drive.”

Customers will also witness an effortless integration of Mappls KOGO’s AI-driven features in this partnership to further enhance their experience. It will offer them the best of both worlds by combining the robust functionality of the Zoomcar app with the convenience of booking through KOGO, all while leveraging the capabilities of KOGO’s AI Trip maker for user-friendly travel solutions, said the company.

Praveer Kochhar, Co-founder and CTO of Mappls KOGO said: “We are excited to partner with Zoomcar to amplify the overall travel experience that we bring to our users by creating an offering like none other. This association comes as a game-changer in the travel industry; together we aim to unlock new possibilities for our users who have so far only been exposed to limited travel options across India, we are here to change the way India plans its travel.”