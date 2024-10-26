Shoealla, a South Korean company with interests in the medical and smart footwear business, has sought land in Telangana to set up a global Health City in 2,000 acres and 750 acres for establishing a shoe manufacturing facility.

The factory will produce innovative products such as medical chip-embedded soles and shoes capable of generating 25 watts of electricity for every 10,000 steps.

The company also intends to manufacture specialised footwear designed to provide relief and recovery for people suffering from diabetes and arthritis.

The range of shoes would also include GPS-enabled footwear that can help track children and the elderly, ensuring their safety. These smart shoes would also include a feature to alert family members in case the wearer encounters an accident or emergency.

Shoealls Chairman Cheonggn Lee, along with other representatives, met Telangana IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Friday to discuss the two projects.

“The company’s representatives proposed that they will invest Rs 300 crore if the government allots 750 acres of land for the project,” a statement from the Ministry said.

The team said that the factory, which would cater to the domestic and export markets, could generate 87,000 jobs.

The Minister said the proposal would be evaluated on a priority basis.

He said the project would promote ancillary industries like tanneries, creating additional job opportunities.

Smart Health City

The Korean team also sought an allotment of 5,000 acres of land to set up a Smart Health City, which would house some top global hospitals and biomedical centres.

