KPI Green Energy inks PPAs with 6 firms to supply green power

PTI |CUE API | New Delhi, September 14 | Updated on: Sep 14, 2022

KPI Green signs PPAs for sale of 15.88 MW wind-solar hybrid power projects

KPI Green Energy, on Wednesday, said it has inked power purchase agreements to supply a total of 15.88 MW wind-solar hybrid power from its projects to six companies.

"KPI Green has signed new long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) for sale of 15.88 MW (electricity from its) wind-solar hybrid power projects," a BSE filing stated.

The companies will be supplied power from the upcoming Wind-Solar Hybrid power project (comprising 16.10MW wind and 10 MW, solar capacity) at Bhungar site in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat, under the Gujarat Hybrid Power Policy 2018, it stated.

Published on September 14, 2022
renewable energy
wind energy
solar
power and distribution
Power purchase agreement
