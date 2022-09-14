KPI Green Energy inks PPAs with 6 firms to supply green power

KPI Green Energy, on Wednesday, said it has inked power purchase agreements to supply a total of 15.88 MW wind-solar hybrid power from its projects to six companies.
"KPI Green has signed new long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) for sale of 15.88 MW (electricity from its) wind-solar hybrid power projects," a BSE filing stated.
The companies will be supplied power from the upcoming Wind-Solar Hybrid power project (comprising 16.10MW wind and 10 MW, solar capacity) at Bhungar site in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat, under the Gujarat Hybrid Power Policy 2018, it stated.
Published on
September 14, 2022
