A packed IPO calendar is set to collide with global uncertainty this week as six mainboard and eleven SME public issues are set to open this week, even as investors brace for volatility following the US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

This week is expected to be one of the busiest for India’s primary markets this year, with as many as 17 companies launching their initial public offerings (IPOs). HDB Financial Services is leading the list with a ₹12,500-crore issue, which is among the largest of 2025 so far.

Other prominent mainboard IPOs include Kalpataru, Globe Civil Projects, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, Sambhv Steel Tubes, Indogulf Cropsciences, and Suntech Infra Solutions, together aiming to raise over ₹15,800 crore.

Rising tensions

But global jitters threaten to spoil the party. The US attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities, just two days after President Trump announced a two-week window for diplomacy, has heightened concerns over a broader conflict in West Asia.

Ross Maxwell, global strategy lead at VT Markets, expects a risk-off sentiment to cause volatility as oil spikes and investors flee to safety. “Whilst defence stocks could see some short-term gains, the broader sentiment as the markets reopen will be negative with both Wall Street and Dalal Street likely to open down,” Maxwell said. Sectors that use oil derivatives as inputs, like aviation, paints, adhesives and tyres are also expected to take a hit, said analysts.

Despite this backdrop, market participants remain cautiously optimistic. “The strong performance of recent listings continues to bolster confidence and encourage broader engagement in the primary market. As the fundraising pipeline strengthens, we anticipate the primary market could well surpass expectations for the first half of FY26,” said Bajaj Broking.

Kalpataru, Ellenbarrie, and Globe Civil Projects will open on Tuesday and close on Thursday. HDB’s IPO will be open from Wednesday to Friday. Arisinfra Solutions will debut on Wednesday.

Published on June 22, 2025