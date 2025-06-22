Air India on Sunday announced 5 per cent reduction in flights operated by narrow body Airbus aircraft till July 15 to stabilise operations following the Ahmedabad air crash.

This includes suspension of flights on three routes — Bengaluru - Singapore, Pune - Singapore and Mumbai - Bagdogra. On several other domestic routes frequencies will be cut.

These reductions are aimed at strengthening Air India’s network wide operational stability and minimising last minute inconvenience to passengers. Despite these reductions Air India will continue to operate nearly 600 daily flights with narrow body aircraft on 120 routes.

Meanwhile Air India has also said it will be progressively avoiding the use of certain airspace over Persian Gulf opting for alternate paths for flights to UAE, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait as well as Europe and the US. This is due to increased tensions in the region and may lead to extended flight durations for these services.

“Air India is in continuous consultation with external security advisors and is vigilantly monitoring the evolving situation, ready to implement additional measures, if required, to uphold the safety and integrity of our operations,” an airline spokesperson said

Published on June 22, 2025