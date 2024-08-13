IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl has launched a global Security Operations Center (SOC) in Bengaluru, to offer support and protection capabilities for the entire cyber threat lifecycle, using artificial intelligence, specifically machine learning and integrated automation systems.

The company said the SOC is designed to be a cyber defense hub operating around the clock to offer cyber threat intelligence and incident response while collaborating with Kyndryl’s global network of cybersecurity experts. Kyndryl provides a hybrid model allowing organisations to selectively outsource certain cybersecurity functions, or fully outsource the end-to-end management of their cybersecurity operations to Kyndryl. It will also be a center of excellence for cybersecurity management with specialised skills, certifications and experience in cybersecurity platform management, and technologies to support security events, operational management, and monitoring.

Lingraju Sawkar, President, of Kyndryl India, said, “We are addressing the critical security challenges faced by C-Suite leaders, the need for enhanced operational efficiency, compliance with evolving security regulations, and integration with new technologies. Our focus is on managing increased workloads, responding to dynamic business needs, and defending against an expanded attack surface.”

Kyndryl’s SOC capabilities include multiple-level incident monitoring, malware labs, threat hunting, and security information and event management (SIEM) that monitor and correlate security events. The SOC supposedly has high-level cyber engineering to analyse evolving compromise indicators and incident impacts to provide customers with decisive insights.

“Kyndryl recognizes the importance of addressing two key conversations - the rapid increase in digitization and the strong emphasis on security and resilience. With the swift shift to cloud and hybrid working environments, sophisticated cyber threats and vulnerabilities have surged. The SOC will observe, identify, prevent, and react immediately to these threats. This system demonstrates Kyndryl’s dedication to advancing our technologies, helping organizations achieve the best results while maintaining control over their data and information security,” said Kris Lovejoy, Security & Resiliency Global Practice Leader, Kyndryl.

The SOC is supported by Kyndryl’s Security Operations as a platform (SOaap) capability, a single, unified digital platform providing a centralised view to help monitor, detect, prevent, and respond to the latest cyber threats in real time. Integrated on Kyndryl Bridge, the SOaap enables the company to provide enhanced visibility, risk, and threat management to a customer’s entire IT estate to determine the impact of threats quickly while facilitating the orchestration between IT Operations and Cybersecurity Operations.

