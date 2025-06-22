Video Credit: PTI

President Donald Trump said Iran’s key nuclear sites were “completely and fully obliterated” by US strikes.

Trump made the comments at the White House Saturday night hours after announcing the US military had carried out strikes against three key nuclear facilities in Iran.

The president also warned Tehran against carrying out retaliatory attacks against the US, saying Iran has choice between “peace or tragedy”.

He further said that he worked “as a team” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to strike Iran, saying the collaboration was “perhaps” like “no team has worked before.”

But Trump also noted that no military in the world except for that of the US could have pulled off the attack.

Trump called Iran “the bully of the Middle East” and warned of additional attacks if it didn’t make peace.

“If they do not, future attacks would be far greater and a lot easier,” Trump said at the White House after the bombings of Iran’s nuclear facilities were announced earlier.

He warned Iran that there are many targets left.

“Tonight’s was the most difficult of them all, by far, and perhaps the most lethal. But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed, and skill. Most of them can be taken out in a matter of minutes,” he added.

Published on June 22, 2025